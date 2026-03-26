Polyhedra Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (ZKJ)

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Polyhedra Network has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polyhedra Network has a market cap of $8.22 million and $1.88 million worth of Polyhedra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyhedra Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,718.25 or 1.00281257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.34 or 0.99816111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polyhedra Network Profile

Polyhedra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,555,555 tokens. Polyhedra Network’s official message board is polyhedra.medium.com. Polyhedra Network’s official Twitter account is @polyhedrazk. The official website for Polyhedra Network is polyhedra.network.

Polyhedra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polyhedra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 579,885,426.81135985 in circulation. The last known price of Polyhedra Network is 0.02096842 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $1,831,842.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polyhedra.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyhedra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyhedra Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyhedra Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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