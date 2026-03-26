Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Shares Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.2780 and last traded at $3.2780. 1,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 114,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Perseus Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.

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About Perseus Mining

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Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS: PMNXF) is an Australian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold resources in West Africa. Headquartered in West Perth, Western Australia, the company focuses on advancing its portfolio of operating mines and exploration projects through sustainable mining practices and targeted expansion strategies.

The company’s principal operating assets include the Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana and the Sissingue and Yaouré Gold Mines in Côte d’Ivoire.

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