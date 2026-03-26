Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 3,000 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 134.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $216.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $230.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.33. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.