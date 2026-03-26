PepGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PepGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEPG shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepGen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PepGen in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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PepGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEPG opened at $4.88 on Thursday. PepGen has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $337.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that PepGen will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEPG. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PepGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepGen by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in PepGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepGen, Inc (NASDAQ: PEPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The company is developing precision gene editing therapies to address rare genetic diseases by combining advanced prime editing modalities with proprietary delivery technologies. PepGen’s platform is designed to achieve targeted and durable correction of disease-causing mutations in vivo, with the goal of providing long-lasting therapeutic benefit after a single administration.

The company’s lead development programs include PPG-001 for mucopolysaccharidosis type II (Hunter syndrome) and PPG-002 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I (Hurler syndrome).

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