Pensionfund Sabic Takes $1.01 Million Position in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund PDN acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 208,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 113,557 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. iA Financial set a $39.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Stag Industrial Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of STAG opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.04. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 32.35%.The business had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 106.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matts Pinard sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $988,981.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,260.18. This represents a 96.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 93,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $3,671,482.44. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $5,345,904. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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