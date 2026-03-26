Pensionfund Sabic Purchases Shares of 10,000 Incyte Corporation $INCY

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,286 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Incyte by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,986,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,061,000 after acquiring an additional 124,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Incyte by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,401,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,609,000 after acquiring an additional 232,268 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Incyte by 13.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,103,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,246,000 after purchasing an additional 373,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 20.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,933,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,984,000 after purchasing an additional 322,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Incyte

Here are the key news stories impacting Incyte this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and lifted its price target to $135, signalling strong analyst conviction and providing notable upside potential relative to the current share level. Article Title

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and lifted its price target to $135, signalling strong analyst conviction and providing notable upside potential relative to the current share level. Neutral Sentiment: Incyte announced executive leadership appointments — a corporate governance update that may be viewed positively if it strengthens execution but is unlikely to move fundamentals immediately. Incyte Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Incyte announced executive leadership appointments — a corporate governance update that may be viewed positively if it strengthens execution but is unlikely to move fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage piece assessing Incyte’s valuation after mixed short-term returns and strong one‑year performance — useful context for investors but not a direct near-term catalyst. A Look At Incyte (INCY) Valuation

Coverage piece assessing Incyte’s valuation after mixed short-term returns and strong one‑year performance — useful context for investors but not a direct near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple reports flagged a “significant” rise in short interest for March, but published figures show zero shares and NaN changes — likely a data/reporting anomaly. Investors should treat the short-interest headlines cautiously and monitor clearer data from exchanges.

Multiple reports flagged a “significant” rise in short interest for March, but published figures show zero shares and NaN changes — likely a data/reporting anomaly. Investors should treat the short-interest headlines cautiously and monitor clearer data from exchanges. Negative Sentiment: UBS cut its price target from $104 to $94 and moved to a “neutral” rating, which narrows perceived upside and can weigh on sentiment among more conservative investors. Article Title

UBS cut its price target from $104 to $94 and moved to a “neutral” rating, which narrows perceived upside and can weigh on sentiment among more conservative investors. Neutral Sentiment: A sector competitor (Karyopharm) reported mixed Phase 3 trial data in myelofibrosis — a development that may shift sector sentiment or competitive positioning but has uncertain direct impact on Incyte’s pipeline. Karyopharm myeloma drug yields mixed data in myelofibrosis trial

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Incyte news, insider Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 18,667 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $1,759,178.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,127,552. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mohamed Khairie Issa sold 10,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $1,184,063.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,017.24. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 target price on Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $121.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Incyte

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $92.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94. Incyte Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $112.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

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