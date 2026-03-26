Pensionfund Sabic Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.39.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0%

COLD stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.89. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.68). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $658.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -230.00%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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