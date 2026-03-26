Pensionfund Sabic Buys New Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,069,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,593,971,000 after acquiring an additional 72,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 874.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 808,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,784,000 after purchasing an additional 725,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 402.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,513,000 after purchasing an additional 302,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,043.02 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $969.32 and a 1-year high of $2,217.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,355.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,565.96.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,886.69.

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Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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