Pensionfund Sabic Acquires Shares of 8,800 The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,000. TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 69,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.70.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.11. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -37.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Wall Street Zen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

See Also

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