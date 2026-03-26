Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.2% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,385.74 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,210.72 and a 1 year high of $4,388.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,648.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3,756.10. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $27.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $27.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 72.31% and a net margin of 12.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $28.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $4,076.00 to $4,045.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,312.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 5,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $21,867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,900. This trade represents a 69.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,295.00, for a total transaction of $823,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,665. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,447 shares of company stock worth $34,179,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

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