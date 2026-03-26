Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,422 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 121.8% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays set a $227.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $271.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.40.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $215.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.40. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

See Also

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