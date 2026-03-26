Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,094 Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Garmin by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,530.8% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $1,684,545.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 58,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,591. The trade was a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $877,538.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,811.34. This trade represents a 11.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 44,403 shares of company stock worth $10,987,074 in the last 90 days. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Trading Up 1.5%

GRMN opened at $244.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $169.26 and a 1 year high of $261.69.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 22.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GRMN

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

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