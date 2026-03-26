Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $15.05 Million Investment in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 278,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,046,000. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF makes up about 6.8% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,235,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $554,000. Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $14,568,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,454,000.

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JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JBND opened at $53.73 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1891 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Active Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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