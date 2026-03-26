Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,467 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,661,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 130,669 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,765,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $33,789,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Autodesk Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $235.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.01 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Argus raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $388.00 to $379.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.96.

View Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst comparisons favor Autodesk over Figma, citing Autodesk’s AI-powered tools, proprietary data advantages and a rising earnings outlook — factors that support the company’s longer-term SaaS growth and margin potential. FIG vs. ADSK: Which Stock Has an Edge in the Design SaaS Market? Zacks: FIG vs. ADSK

Analyst comparisons favor Autodesk over Figma, citing Autodesk’s AI-powered tools, proprietary data advantages and a rising earnings outlook — factors that support the company’s longer-term SaaS growth and margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Zacks ranks ADSK as a top momentum stock, which can attract momentum-oriented buyers and short-term inflows if price action stabilizes. Autodesk is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock

Zacks ranks ADSK as a top momentum stock, which can attract momentum-oriented buyers and short-term inflows if price action stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: A recent valuation check highlights choppy trading: short-term gains but a material three‑month decline, underscoring volatility and that investors may be re‑pricing SaaS multiples amid macro/interest‑rate sensitivity. Autodesk Valuation Check

A recent valuation check highlights choppy trading: short-term gains but a material three‑month decline, underscoring volatility and that investors may be re‑pricing SaaS multiples amid macro/interest‑rate sensitivity. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports in market feeds show inconsistent/erroneous data (zeros and “NaN”), so there’s no reliable short‑squeeze signal — treat short‑interest metrics with caution until corrected.

Short‑interest reports in market feeds show inconsistent/erroneous data (zeros and “NaN”), so there’s no reliable short‑squeeze signal — treat short‑interest metrics with caution until corrected. Negative Sentiment: Brown Advisory’s Mid‑Cap Growth Strategy disclosed an exit of ADSK in Q4 — institutional selling or portfolio rebalancing can pressure shares and may signal reduced conviction from at least one active manager. Brown Advisory Exited Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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