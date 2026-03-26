Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,141 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 205.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,527,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,723 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,826,055,000 after buying an additional 1,742,666 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,814,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,135,411,000 after buying an additional 269,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $853,372,000 after buying an additional 108,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $638,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

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FedEx Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $357.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $392.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.05.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $424.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $383.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $412.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDX

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About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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