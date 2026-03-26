PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 340,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 340,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $16,605,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,604,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,023,218.32. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 472,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $22,193,440.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 52,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $2,609,360.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $50,831,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $26,658,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 49,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $2,179,068.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 380,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $16,454,000.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $11,540,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 838,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $35,120,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 22,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $881,760.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 205,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $9,546,850.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF stock opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.41.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $31.69.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 261,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 261.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 135.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting PBF Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

About PBF Energy

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PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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