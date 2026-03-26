Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Paychex from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $119.94.

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Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.39. Paychex has a 1 year low of $86.89 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.38% and a net margin of 26.45%.The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Paychex by 957.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Paychex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Paychex this week:

About Paychex

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Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

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