Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

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Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $878.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, November 28th. Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on Exact Sciences and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

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Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, dedicated to the early detection and prevention of cancer. The company’s flagship product, Cologuard®, is a noninvasive, stool-based DNA screening test for colorectal cancer that was developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. By combining DNA mutation analysis with hemoglobin detection, Cologuard aims to improve screening adherence and identify cancers and precancerous lesions in average-risk adults.

Since its founding in 1995, Exact Sciences has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal research and development.

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