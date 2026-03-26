Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 6,486 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 110.2% in the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,013 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 691,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 253.9% in the third quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,314,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,683,000 after buying an additional 109,854 shares during the last quarter.

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Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $84.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average is $82.91. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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