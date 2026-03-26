Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 269,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,199,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 18.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Base Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Base Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $241.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.41 and a 200-day moving average of $251.04. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.3277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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