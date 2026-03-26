Paragon Advisors LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $957,425,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,688,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,319,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,007,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,542,000 after purchasing an additional 377,369 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,025,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after purchasing an additional 359,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cheniere Energy Trading Down 3.4%

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $284.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.53 and a 200-day moving average of $219.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $299.49.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

Key Stories Impacting Cheniere Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Closed a US$1.75B senior notes offering and reported first LNG from Corpus Christi Stage 3 Train 5, supporting near‑term cash flow and growth as demand surges amid Middle East tensions. Read More.

Closed a US$1.75B senior notes offering and reported first LNG from Corpus Christi Stage 3 Train 5, supporting near‑term cash flow and growth as demand surges amid Middle East tensions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $312 and keeps a buy view, signaling stronger analyst conviction and upward earnings expectations. Read More.

Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $312 and keeps a buy view, signaling stronger analyst conviction and upward earnings expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reiterated bullish case and set a $335 target, citing Middle East disruption reshaping energy markets — adds further upward pressure from institutional coverage. Read More.

Wells Fargo reiterated bullish case and set a $335 target, citing Middle East disruption reshaping energy markets — adds further upward pressure from institutional coverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock, adding to analyst momentum and demand from buy‑side visibility. Read More.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock, adding to analyst momentum and demand from buy‑side visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO says Cheniere is operating at maximum capacity as Asia calls for more LNG — strong commercial demand and capacity utilization support near‑term pricing and margins. Read More.

CEO says Cheniere is operating at maximum capacity as Asia calls for more LNG — strong commercial demand and capacity utilization support near‑term pricing and margins. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media and market commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) are highlighting Cheniere as a relatively inexpensive, “clean” LNG play — boosts retail interest but is sentiment‑driven rather than fundamental. Read More.

Media and market commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) are highlighting Cheniere as a relatively inexpensive, “clean” LNG play — boosts retail interest but is sentiment‑driven rather than fundamental. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions are mixed: US Capital Advisors raised multi‑quarter/annual EPS forecasts across 2026–2028 but trimmed some near‑term Q1/Q2 2026 estimates, producing a mixed short‑term vs. medium‑term earnings signal.

Analyst estimate revisions are mixed: US Capital Advisors raised multi‑quarter/annual EPS forecasts across 2026–2028 but trimmed some near‑term Q1/Q2 2026 estimates, producing a mixed short‑term vs. medium‑term earnings signal. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose ~24% in March (≈2.2% of shares), indicating some increased bearish bets that could pressure the stock if catalysts fade.

Short interest rose ~24% in March (≈2.2% of shares), indicating some increased bearish bets that could pressure the stock if catalysts fade. Negative Sentiment: Analyst trimmed Q1 EPS estimates in one note, underscoring some near‑term earnings risk and sensitivity to commodity and shipping dynamics. Read More.

Analyst trimmed Q1 EPS estimates in one note, underscoring some near‑term earnings risk and sensitivity to commodity and shipping dynamics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Barron’s) warn that sustained LNG price spikes could accelerate customers’ moves away from LNG over the long run — a structural demand risk if elevated prices persist. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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