Paragon Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

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VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SMH stock opened at $399.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.21. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $427.94.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

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