Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires 35,309 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,309 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,733 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,278,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,166,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,188,000 after purchasing an additional 880,874 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,578,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,096,000 after purchasing an additional 632,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,366,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,692,000 after purchasing an additional 454,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.