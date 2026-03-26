Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAAS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

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Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,142,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,355,000 after buying an additional 15,405,762 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5,674.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,141,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $303,611,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $178,004,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,307,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Pan American Silver

Here are the key news stories impacting Pan American Silver this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revised PEA positions La Colorada as a potential top‑tier, low‑cost silver mine; management expects to fund development from internal cash flow and is preparing for construction, which supports long‑term growth and production guidance. Article Title

Revised PEA positions La Colorada as a potential top‑tier, low‑cost silver mine; management expects to fund development from internal cash flow and is preparing for construction, which supports long‑term growth and production guidance. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies says the revised La Colorada development plan meaningfully reduces project risk while preserving scale; the firm reiterated a Hold rating with a $66 price target, giving investors an independent validation of the plan’s de‑risking. Article Title

Jefferies says the revised La Colorada development plan meaningfully reduces project risk while preserving scale; the firm reiterated a Hold rating with a $66 price target, giving investors an independent validation of the plan’s de‑risking. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added PAAS to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, which can attract momentum investors and contribute to positive sentiment. Article Title

Zacks added PAAS to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, which can attract momentum investors and contribute to positive sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Operational update: Pan American boosted silver output ~8% in 2025 and is targeting up to ~27M oz for 2026, driven by Juanicipio and La Colorada, supporting nearer‑term cash flows that could fund expansion. Article Title

Operational update: Pan American boosted silver output ~8% in 2025 and is targeting up to ~27M oz for 2026, driven by Juanicipio and La Colorada, supporting nearer‑term cash flows that could fund expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison: Coverage contrasting Hecla Mining (HL) and PAAS highlights competitive dynamics—Hecla’s rising output and pipeline are noted as strengths, which keeps relative valuation and market share comparisons relevant. Article Title

Peer comparison: Coverage contrasting Hecla Mining (HL) and PAAS highlights competitive dynamics—Hecla’s rising output and pipeline are noted as strengths, which keeps relative valuation and market share comparisons relevant. Negative Sentiment: The Revised PEA incorporates a portion of inferred resources from the La Colorada vein and other high‑grade portions—reliance on inferred resources increases geological and development uncertainty until they are converted to higher confidence categories. Article Title

Pan American Silver Company Profile

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Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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