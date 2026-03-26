Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.85. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 2,865 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paladin Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.05 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paladin Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

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Paladin Energy Stock Performance

Paladin Energy Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

(Get Free Report)

Paladin Energy Ltd is an Australia‐based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of uranium concentrate for the global nuclear power industry. Primarily known for mining uranium oxide (U3O8), Paladin supplies a key fuel source used by utilities to generate low-carbon electricity. The company’s securities are traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker PALAF, alongside listings on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Paladin’s flagship operation is the Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia, which recommenced production in 2021 following a period of care and maintenance.

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