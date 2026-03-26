Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 4,048 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 145.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,110,165 shares of company stock valued at $118,134,117. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $289.59 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.71.

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Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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