Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported GBX (26.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford Biomedica had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 82.57%.

Here are the key takeaways from Oxford Biomedica’s conference call:

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

OXB reported strong 2025 results with revenue up 33% to £170.9m and its first full-year operating EBITDA profit of £8.1m since the strategic refocus.

OXB reported strong 2025 results with revenue up 33% to and its first full-year operating EBITDA profit of since the strategic refocus. The company says its commercial visibility is robust, with backlog up 36% to £204m and contracted client orders at £224m , covering ~60% of 2026 guidance and >80% when including risk‑adjusted pipeline items.

The company says its commercial visibility is robust, with backlog up 36% to and contracted client orders at , covering ~60% of 2026 guidance and >80% when including risk‑adjusted pipeline items. OXB completed the acquisition of an FDA‑approved commercial-scale Durham facility, giving it an end‑to‑end U.S. manufacturing footprint that management says accelerated commercial deals (e.g., BMS) and expands capacity for late‑stage launches.

OXB completed the acquisition of an FDA‑approved commercial-scale Durham facility, giving it an end‑to‑end U.S. manufacturing footprint that management says accelerated commercial deals (e.g., BMS) and expands capacity for late‑stage launches. 2026 guidance is for £220–240m revenue and ~10% full‑year operating EBITDA margin (H1 expected EBITDA‑lossy due to maintenance, tech transfers and Durham integration), with capex ~£50m for 2026–27 and medium‑term targets of 25–30% y/y growth and ≥20% EBITDA in 2027.

2026 guidance is for revenue and ~10% full‑year operating EBITDA margin (H1 expected EBITDA‑lossy due to maintenance, tech transfers and Durham integration), with capex ~£50m for 2026–27 and medium‑term targets of 25–30% y/y growth and ≥20% EBITDA in 2027. Balance sheet strengthened with year‑end cash of £96.9m, net cash ~£55.4m, a £60m equity placing and a new Oaktree facility, which management says provides funding flexibility for network investment and ramp‑up.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Down 5.8%

OXB traded down GBX 35 on Thursday, hitting GBX 571. 487,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 747.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 665.24. Oxford Biomedica has a 12 month low of GBX 232.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of £690.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 735 to GBX 800 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 827 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Biomedica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 687.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OXB

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies. The Company collaborates with some of the world’s most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV) and adenoviral vectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.