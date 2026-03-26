Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $2.78. Osisko Development shares last traded at $3.0550, with a volume of 244,916 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Development has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Osisko Development Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Osisko Development

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $869.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Development in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Osisko Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Development by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a portfolio of high-quality precious and base metal projects in stable jurisdictions. The company’s strategy centers on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, zinc and lead deposits that offer the potential for scalable, long-life operations. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Osisko Development operates primarily across Western Canada.

The company’s flagship asset is the Cariboo gold project in central British Columbia, where it is engaged in step-out drilling, resource definition and permitting activities aimed at building a robust mineral inventory.

Further Reading

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