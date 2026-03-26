Orser Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2703 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

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