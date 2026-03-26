Orderly (ORDER) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Orderly (ORDER) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Orderly has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and $4.91 million worth of Orderly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orderly has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Orderly token can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,718.25 or 1.00281257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.34 or 0.99816111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Orderly Profile

Orderly’s genesis date was August 26th, 2024. Orderly’s total supply is 997,927,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,000,000 tokens. Orderly’s official Twitter account is @orderlynetwork. The official message board for Orderly is orderly.network/blog. Orderly’s official website is orderly.network.

Orderly Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orderly (ORDER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orderly has a current supply of 997,927,215.9146311 with 368,398,476.10940519 in circulation. The last known price of Orderly is 0.05514332 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $4,593,250.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orderly.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orderly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orderly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orderly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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