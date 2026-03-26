Optivise Advisory Services LLC Sells 23,017 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Optivise Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,017 shares during the quarter. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 1.0% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 71,450.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

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Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CTA stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

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