ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Head to Head Review

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) and ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Starbucks and ONE Group Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbucks 1 12 15 0 2.50 ONE Group Hospitality 1 2 2 1 2.50

Starbucks presently has a consensus price target of $103.81, indicating a potential upside of 11.98%. ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 155.01%. Given ONE Group Hospitality’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than Starbucks.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Starbucks has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Group Hospitality has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Starbucks and ONE Group Hospitality”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbucks $37.18 billion 2.84 $1.86 billion $1.21 76.61 ONE Group Hospitality $805.72 million 0.07 -$92.24 million ($4.04) -0.45

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than ONE Group Hospitality. ONE Group Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starbucks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Starbucks and ONE Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbucks 3.63% -28.66% 7.03% ONE Group Hospitality -11.45% -57.00% 1.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Starbucks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Starbucks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Starbucks beats ONE Group Hospitality on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. The company offers its products under the Starbucks Coffee, Teavana, Seattle’s Best Coffee, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brands. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars; and offers hospitality advisory and consulting services. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.