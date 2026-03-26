Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Jorey Chernett Buys 125,000 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett acquired 125,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $388,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 10,401,929 shares in the company, valued at $32,349,999.19. This represents a 1.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jorey Chernett also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Jorey Chernett bought 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jorey Chernett purchased 75,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Jorey Chernett purchased 60,985 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $200,640.65.

On Friday, March 13th, Jorey Chernett acquired 263,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $767,960.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOI opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $308.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.14. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.78 million. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 1,527.21% and a negative net margin of 11.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 264,358 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Oncology Institute by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,029,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 324,662 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oncology Institute by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,043 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Oncology Institute by 17.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 371,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC lifted its position in Oncology Institute by 1,104.3% during the fourth quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 2,459,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Oncology Institute from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

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About Oncology Institute

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The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

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