Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.7082 and last traded at $0.6690. 495,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 867,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6620.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPAD has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. iA Financial set a $3.50 price objective on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPAD

Offerpad Solutions Stock Up 1.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 135.22% and a negative net margin of 8.17%.The company had revenue of $114.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. Analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 69.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. Investure LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,175,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions, Inc, listed on the NYSE under the ticker OPAD, is a technology-driven real estate platform specializing in the direct purchase, renovation and resale of single-family homes. Since its founding in 2015 and headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company leverages proprietary data analytics and algorithms to deliver fast, all-cash offers and flexible closing timelines to homeowners in select markets across the United States.

The company’s core services include its Instant Offer program for home acquisitions, in-house renovation and repair services to prepare properties for resale, and a suite of ancillary offerings such as title and escrow, home trade-in solutions and mortgage origination through strategic partnerships.

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