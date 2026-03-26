Nxera Pharma (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 1,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 817% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Nxera Pharma Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

About Nxera Pharma

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Nxera Pharma Co, Ltd. develops and sells biopharmaceutical products in Japan, Switzerland, the United States, Bermuda, and the United Kingdom. Its product portfolio products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair and Breezhaler for the treatment of asthma; ORAVI, a novel formulation for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis; and PIVLAZ for the treatment of cerebral vasospasm indications. The company’s development products pipeline consists of HTL0039732 for immuno-oncology indications; HTL0048149 for schizophrenia disorders; Daridorexant for the treatment of insomnia; HTL0016878 for schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; PF-07258669 for anorexia; PF-06954522 for metabolic diseases; NBI-1117569 for neurology diseases; and NBI-1117570 for central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

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