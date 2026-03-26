NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Raised by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,455 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.5% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.34. The company has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,401,616 shares of company stock valued at $253,555,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.