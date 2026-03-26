Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.49. 26,169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 17,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE: NIM) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by Nuveen Asset Management, a subsidiary of TIAA. Launched in January 2012, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with tax-exempt income by investing primarily in a broad range of municipal securities. Its portfolio is structured around a laddered maturity approach, which aims to balance yield opportunities with interest rate risk management across various maturity segments.
The fund’s investment strategy focuses on acquiring investment-grade and high-yield municipal bonds issued by state and local governments across the United States.
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