Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.49. 26,169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 17,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

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Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 383,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 33,727 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 299,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 63,002 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 31,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE: NIM) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by Nuveen Asset Management, a subsidiary of TIAA. Launched in January 2012, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with tax-exempt income by investing primarily in a broad range of municipal securities. Its portfolio is structured around a laddered maturity approach, which aims to balance yield opportunities with interest rate risk management across various maturity segments.

The fund’s investment strategy focuses on acquiring investment-grade and high-yield municipal bonds issued by state and local governments across the United States.

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