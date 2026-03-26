Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Trading Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Nufarm Stock Up 1.9%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

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About Nufarm

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Nufarm is a global agricultural chemistry company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. Established in 1956, the firm develops, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive suite of crop protection products, including herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and seed treatment solutions. Its portfolio spans both proprietary and generic brands designed to enhance farm productivity and address evolving agronomic challenges.

The company maintains research and development centers as well as manufacturing facilities across Australia, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

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