Northland Securities Forecasts Spectral AI Q1 Earnings

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spectral AI in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities analyst C. Byrnes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Spectral AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

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Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Spectral AI in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spectral AI in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

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Spectral AI Price Performance

Shares of Spectral AI stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Spectral AI has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Institutional Trading of Spectral AI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDAI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,168,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Spectral AI by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 62,768 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spectral AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spectral AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Spectral AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Spectral AI

Here are the key news stories impacting Spectral AI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results beat expectations — Spectral reported $0.02 EPS (vs. consensus around -$0.12/-$0.13) and Q4 revenue of ~$3.8M, above Street estimates, signaling better near-term performance than feared. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Q4 2025 results beat expectations — Spectral reported $0.02 EPS (vs. consensus around -$0.12/-$0.13) and Q4 revenue of ~$3.8M, above Street estimates, signaling better near-term performance than feared. Positive Sentiment: Stronger cash position and substantial non‑dilutive BARDA funding — cash increased to $15.4M year‑end and the company received $31.7M from BARDA to accelerate DeepView development, improving runway and reducing near‑term financing risk. Quiver Quant Summary

Stronger cash position and substantial non‑dilutive BARDA funding — cash increased to $15.4M year‑end and the company received $31.7M from BARDA to accelerate DeepView development, improving runway and reducing near‑term financing risk. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — BTIG reaffirmed a “Buy” rating with a $3.00 price target, signaling bullish analyst view and potential upside if commercialization milestones progress. Benzinga Report

Analyst support — BTIG reaffirmed a “Buy” rating with a $3.00 price target, signaling bullish analyst view and potential upside if commercialization milestones progress. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory progress — the company submitted a De Novo 510(k) for the DeepView® System (burn indication), an important step but not an approval — timing and outcome remain uncertain. GlobeNewswire Press Release

Regulatory progress — the company submitted a De Novo 510(k) for the DeepView® System (burn indication), an important step but not an approval — timing and outcome remain uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and transcripts available — management held the earnings call and published transcripts, useful for investors wanting detail on commercialization timing and expense management. Yahoo Earnings Transcript

Conference call and transcripts available — management held the earnings call and published transcripts, useful for investors wanting detail on commercialization timing and expense management. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears inconsistent — filings show anomalous zero/NaN figures for March, which likely reflect reporting quirks rather than a clear bearish positioning signal. MarketBeat Short Interest

Short-interest data appears inconsistent — filings show anomalous zero/NaN figures for March, which likely reflect reporting quirks rather than a clear bearish positioning signal. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance and revenue mix raise concerns — management guided to ~ $18.5M revenue for 2026 that primarily reflects BARDA development revenue and explicitly excludes material sales of the DeepView System, underscoring that commercialization-driven revenue is not yet expected. FinanzNachrichten Article

2026 guidance and revenue mix raise concerns — management guided to ~ $18.5M revenue for 2026 that primarily reflects BARDA development revenue and explicitly excludes material sales of the DeepView System, underscoring that commercialization-driven revenue is not yet expected. Negative Sentiment: R&D revenue decline and one‑time accounting effects — R&D revenue fell year‑over‑year as BARDA contract base phase wound down, and Q4 net income included a $4.0M gain from warrant‑liability revaluation (a non‑operational item); FY results still show a net loss, highlighting operational profitability risk. Quiver Quant Summary

About Spectral AI

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Spectral AI, Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) is a technology company focused on delivering advanced analytics and insights through the application of machine learning to multi-spectral and hyperspectral data. Its core platform ingests imagery from satellites, aerial drones and ground-based sensors, applying proprietary algorithms to identify patterns and anomalies invisible to the naked eye. The company’s solutions are designed to help clients make more informed decisions in areas such as agriculture, environmental monitoring, infrastructure inspection and resource exploration.

The company offers a cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables users to visualize and analyze large volumes of spectral data via customizable dashboards.

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