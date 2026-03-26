NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. $GCT

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,824,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 52,415 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,335,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 133.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 252,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 421,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GCT opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $362.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 10.65%.GigaCloud Technology’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Xin Wan sold 100,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $4,338,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 717,540 shares in the company, valued at $31,126,885.20. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $3,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 608,090 shares in the company, valued at $27,534,315.20. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 720,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,760,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.

Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.

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