Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 10.1% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.58.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $252.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $288.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.48 and its 200 day moving average is $262.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.