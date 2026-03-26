Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 7,447 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Qorvo by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 187.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $106.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

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