Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 5,453 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,035,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,962,000 after buying an additional 132,855 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.1% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,295,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,427,000 after acquiring an additional 46,616 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 103.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,067 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,510,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,182,000 after acquiring an additional 215,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NFG opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average is $84.92. National Fuel Gas Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.15. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $651.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NFG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank set a $101.00 target price on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.