Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,369,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 283,444 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,225,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,725,000 after acquiring an additional 113,458 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,478,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,809 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,138,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,061 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,013,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.18 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 24.79%.The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

View Our Latest Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros sold 119,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $3,513,452.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 883,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,880,409.68. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan F. Smith sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $522,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 119,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,108.04. This represents a 13.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,954 shares of company stock worth $9,911,733. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company’s core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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