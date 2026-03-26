Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Box, Inc. $BOX

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,441 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BOX were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in BOX by 1,778.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in BOX by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

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BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. BOX had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $502,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,328,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,274,726.15. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $118,897.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 465,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,993,345.82. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 79,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box’s services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

Further Reading

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