Nordea Investment Management AB Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,567,000 after buying an additional 476,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,541,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,780,000 after acquiring an additional 397,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,141,000 after acquiring an additional 70,387 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 140.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,430,000 after acquiring an additional 713,738 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Encompass Health Corporation has a one year low of $92.77 and a one year high of $127.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $16,746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 377,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,096,094.80. This represents a 28.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,277,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 89,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,557,775. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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