Nordea Investment Management AB Has $11.20 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 151.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

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RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $293.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.97. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $219.00 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $13.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.59 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $278.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RenaissanceRe

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Qutub sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.75, for a total transaction of $1,528,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,782.25. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

Further Reading

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