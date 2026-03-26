Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 479,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,080 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 23,720.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 150.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $201.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.97 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 20.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.50%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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