Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Haemonetics by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Haemonetics by 20,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

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Haemonetics Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of HAE stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.90 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 13.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

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