Nordea Investment Management AB Buys Shares of 78,494 Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $111.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.21. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $132.89.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $597.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.31%.The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSS. CJS Securities upgraded Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.